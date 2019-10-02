<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday at a dinner organised in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, thrilled the guests with visual descriptions of attributes that make Nigerians outstanding.

Osinbajo, who spoke on a lighter note, said that one of the distinct attributes of the Nigerian person was the `Nigerian Swag.’

He described `Nigerian swag’ as that uniquely confident way that made Nigerians to stand out everywhere and in everything they did.

Osinbajo, who got the guests laughing and clapping intermittently, cited the sport called Bobsled and presented a power point video of Nigerians girls dancing at the Winter Olympics.

“They thought only white people could do this because it is a winter sport; if you don’t have winter and snow in your country you can’t be a bobsled champion.

“Well, so they thought until the Nigerians came to the Winter Olympics in Pyeong Chang South Korea, three Nigerian girls.

“Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga the first Africans in Bobsled at the Winter Olympics.

“They raced into history in style and they ended it with dance.

“How else would you know that they are Nigerians.’’

He said that the World Cup came in May 2018; but well before the World Cup kicked off, Nigeria had started winning.

Osinbajo recalled that when Nike released the design of Nigeria’s jersey called Naija in Feb. 2018, three million people pre-ordered the Jersey for 90 dollar a piece on line.

He said that eventually thousands of people lined up to buy the jersey and it sold out in the stores within hours.

“The jersey was lit; so lit that we won the first prize for the best dressed team, Peru came second and Belgium came third.’’

The vice president listed the quality and prowess of Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, Nigerian wedding, dance and language as some other aspects of Nigerian uniqueness.

“And then there is Anthony Joshua, as far as we are concerned the best boxer in the world not only is he a heavy hitter– he could also pass for a model; so much Swag.

“How about the Nigerian wedding, it has become the toast of the world, among other things, we are teaching the world that every wedding deserves a hashtag.

“#Baad 2017, for BankyW and Adesuwa Etomi, #YemiandDolly 1989 or #Dolyem 1989 , that’s me and my lovely wife, to the dramatic entrance of the bridal party, and see the groom flying and of course, the Aso Ebi.

“And everywhere, they are learning our languages; everywhere, here is a kindergarten class in China; the children are learning Igbo; very soon, everyone is going to be speaking Igbo.

“Our contemporary dances have so much swag from Skelewu to Sekem to Shakiti Bobo, Sakusaku and the most recent, Zanku, I am sure you all know how to gbe se ..gbe se .to gbe body e.

“It is now gbe se, gbe se, all over the world; nobody dances like us; it doesn’t matter whether you are the distinguished senator representing Kogi west or the distinguished senator representing Osun West.’’

Osinbajo also listed one of the richest men in Africa, Aliko Dangote, President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo as among those who carry Nigerian swag with their dance steps.

According to him, when it comes to fashion, Nigerians are the masters of style.

“From the geles, and look at what Iya rainbow is wearing, and of course the famous Madam Kofo’s gele.

“Nigerians brought Ankara to mainstream fashion.

“So Nigerian designers are making waves internationally with the infusion of Ankara in their collections.

“And the likes of Lisa Folawiyo, Mackie O, Andrew Iyamah, Kenneth Ize, Mowa Ogunlesi, have been featured in Vogue and other international fashion magazines and events such as the New York fashion week.

“The Nigerian-American designer Ena Udemba designed Beyoncé’s drop dead gorgeous Ankara outfit; today the whole world is wearing our Ankara; from Michelle Obama, Rihana and Kim Kardashian,‘’ he said.

He also displayed Buhari featuring with his `trade mark black kaftan’ describing him as the number one man with the swag.

Earlier, in his remark, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, thanked those who contributed directly or indirectly toward the success of the 59th Independence celebration.

He said that the administration was determined to build on the foundation for change laid in the last four years.

The dinner featured performances by cultural troupes drawn from different states.

It attracted notable Nigerians including Maryam Abacha, Wife of former Head of State, Sani Abacha, a former Chief of General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd) and former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

Also present were Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, service chiefs, members of the Federal Executive Council, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industries among others.