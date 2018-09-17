The Nigerian Air Force says it will carry out aerial display as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Anniversary in Abuja.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Consequently, there will be movement of NAF aircraft within the Federal Capital Territory from now till October 2 , as NAF pilots commence rehearsals for the occasion,” he said.

He said that Fighter aircraft would be flying at low level during the rehearsals.

“The NAF, therefore, wishes to advise members of the public not to panic but to go about their normal businesses,” Daramola said.