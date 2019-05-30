<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The African Union, Economic, Social Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osibanjo, for winning a second term in office.

The council urged both officials to pay more attention to security, economy and human capital development.

It praised the country on the commemoration of 20 years of democracy saying this was a motivation for other African countries ”that democracy is the best form of governance for the continent.”

The council in a congratulatory message signed by Nigerian Representatives, Tunji Asaolu and Olasunkanmi John, on Thursday in Abuja, said the second term presents the administration the privilege of building on the successes of the first term ”while correcting the shortcomings.”

The council said President Buhari must consolidate on his achievement on the fight against corruption ”and that this should be focused on the civil service sector.”

”Be rest assured that AU ECOSOCC Nigeria is always ready to extend it support to the efforts of the administration toward delivering the dividend of democracy to Nigerians,” the statement, sent on Thursday noted

The council also called on all newly-elected leaders who were sworn in ”to tailor their programme toward delivering the benefit of democracy to the people.”

The council said the country’s attainment of 20 years of uninterrupted democracy with seamless transmission from one administration to the other showed that Nigeria democracy is coming of age.

It urged that the administration must strive to achieve social justice, equity, inclusiveness and economic self-reliance.

It said the Buhari government must continue with its social empowerment programmes such as the Presidential Amnesty Programme, N-power, Trademoni, Market money, among others.

”Nigeria must keep on blazing the trail in developing democracy as other Africans are counting on Nigeria to inform the world that Africa has come of age on governance,” the body said.

Established under the provisions of Articles 5 and 22 of the African Union’s Constitutive Act, ECOSOCC is the vehicle for building a strong partnership between governments and all segments of African civil society.

The Statute of ECOSOCC, adopted by the Heads of State and Government at the Third Ordinary Session of the Assembly in July 2004 defines it as an advisory organ of the African Union composed of different social and professional groups of the Member States of the African Union.