The European Union (EU) has said it has launched €26 million (Euros) project in Yobe state to strengthen recovery and resilience of internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups.

The Head of EU delegation to Nigeria, Kurt Cornelis, stated this at the launching of “European Union Supported Yobe Resilience Project 2019 – 2022” held at the Government House, Damaturu on Tuesday.

Cornelis noted that over 52,000 households would benefit directly from the project, which will be executed by proven international implementing partners, over a period of three years.

He said the project implementation will help to address some of the underlying drivers of violent extremism in the region and the country.

He said the project was divided into two EU-funded projects to facilitate early recovery needs and enhance social protection outcomes through community and individual supports.

“The UN agencies ‘Save the Children’ will strengthen early recovery, improve human development, social cohesion and resilience of 26,000 vulnerable households and communities, while the ‘Mercy Corps’ will increase the ability of 26,000 household to cope with the shocks and stresses of conflict, climate change and complex crisis” he said.

While launching the project, Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, said the presence of the EU officials and other development partners was a sign of commitment and resolute determination for a successful take-off of the project and peace-building drive in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, called on the benefiting communities to give every support, cooperation and assistance to the EU officials for successful implementation of the projects.

“I am optimistic we will help the project management teams and staff to record tremendous achievement and assist the beneficiary individuals, households and their communities to realise their aspirations and generally achieve the overall objectives of European Union’s support to Yobe state,” he said.

The six benefiting local governments include Gujba, Fulani, Damaturu, Geidam, Potiskum and Yunusari.