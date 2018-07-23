A former Vice Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU), Prof. Bartram Nwoke, has identified tribalism as the bedrock of Nigeria’s crisis and marginalisation.

Prof. Nwoke declared this, on Sunday, while speaking as a Guest Lecturer, at an event marking the 56th birthday anniversary of the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangelical Mission (ALEM), Apostle Eugene Ogu, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Professor of Medical Parasitology and Entomology, who described the celebrant as a ‘detribalised Nigerian’, lamented that the nation would find it difficult to overcome its challenges, unless the citizens value themselves.

He noted that politicians of old had the spirit of brotherhood, which helped them to build a strong national unity.

Hem, however, lamented that the new crop of politicians had destroyed such legacies.

He said that Nigeria was one of the blessed countries in the world, but had lost its glory because of ethnic sentiments, which has impoverished the citizens.

Said he, “Tribalism has killed Nigeria. If you are aspiring to be a Nigerian of our generation, you have to be a detribalised Nigerian. Politicians of old had the spirit of life beyond borders.

“If we want this country to move forward, we must extend helping hands to the next person. Nigeria is among the blessed countries in the world.

“We should bring back the former National Anthem, which said that, ‘though, tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.

Nwoke, however, called on Nigerians and leaders, to use the mood of football which showcases unity to recreate the nation of peace and oneness.