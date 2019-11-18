<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Imohimi Edgal, on Monday, assumed duty without his predecessor, Bashir Makama, around to present him a handing over note.

Makama was said to be on official duty at the Bayelsa State governorship election.

The circumstances of Mr Edgal’s first day at work in Ogun were similar to when he took over in Lagos State. At that time, his predecessor had not received the signal for his transfer. That development momentarily left Lagos State with two police commissioners, until the issue was later resolved.

Edgal arrived at the police headquarters in the state in Eleweran at 11 a.m., and headed straight to the commissioner’s office.

The personal effects and other official documents which include prepared handover note by his predecessor were said to be in the office but his predecessor was not on hand to do the formal handing over.

He later embarked on a series of meetings with the Police Management Team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Operation Department, Edward Ajogun. Edgal later issued a directive that all officers serving in the command should return to their duty posts for a physical headcount.

The commissioner also cancelled all forms of leave, except in emergencies, saying all hands must be on deck during the ember months and yuletide season.

He promised to deepen and institutionalise community policing and community safety partnerships to reduce crime in the state, in line with the objectives of operation Puff-Adder.