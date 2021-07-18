New Imo vigilance group will consolidate security – monarch

The chairman Traditional Institutions in Imo State, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, has assured that the new security outfit currently being trained by the State government will consolidate the efforts of the police and enhance the security situation presently enjoyed by the residents.

Okeke who is also the State chairman on Community Policing addressing newsmen in his palace also noted that it will ensure adequate security in the rural areas since most of the personnel will be selected from the grassroots.

The monarch has also attributed one of the reasons the State is at peace presently to the charge by governor, Hope Uzodimma to community leaders to monitor and expose any hoodlum inhabiting among them in the rural areas.

According to Okeke, the approach has paid off because those believed to have skeleton in their cupboards have all deserted the villages or turned a new leave.

“Everybody in the community we reside know themselves, with this introduction of new security, it will make the people to watch over each other, anybody with suspicious character would be reported to the appropriate quarters.

”We the traditional rulers and other community leaders are proud of this new development by the governor ,we have promised to give him maximum support, another good thing about the new vigilante is that it will afford many youths employment thereby reducing crime.” Okeke said.

He announced that over 20 of the vigilantes will be selected from over 600 autonomous communities in the State which he said will also reduce unemployment among the youths.