Imo would soon commence the second dose vaccine campaign and as well as increase immunisation coverage of the state.

Executive Secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Perry Njoku, said the agency has concluded trainings for immunisation programmes aimed at preventing contagious diseases of children.

Njoku, who made the disclosure when he briefed journalists in Owerri, yesterday, said the campaign will be flagged off in two weeks in every ward in the state.

He said the campaign seeks to promote the newly introduced booster dose of the measles vaccine for children between the ages of 15 and 24 months.

He noted that the major infant killers are highly preventable and urged caregivers to ensure their children and wards are captured while assuring them that the imminisations are safe and free.

State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Sabastine Okwu, said the state level training of health workers has been concluded while that of local government health workers will commence soon.