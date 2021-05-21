Royal fathers in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State have resolved to partner with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in their area.

The Monarchs made the resolution in an enlightenment meeting with representatives of NOA and UNICEF at the palace of the chairman of Traditional Rulers in the area, Eze Basil Osuala.

Eze Osuala said that the monarchs will cooperate with the UNICEF and NOA as well as help to sensitize their subjects on the dangers inherent in the FGM practice.

“We will give UNICEF and NOA our maximum cooperation to ensure an end to Female Genital Mutilation with a view to safeguarding the lives and future of our female children.

“The facilitating agencies are doing a lot to end the scourge which abounds in the sixteen autonomous communities of Isu LGA and we are happy to welcome you all “, he said.





Speaking at the event, UNICEF Consultant on FGM, Imo and Ebonyi States, Benjamin Mbakwem urged the monarchs to educate their subjects on the need to abandon FGM and avoid its negative consequences.

“FGM breeds serious marital problems. It is harmful and has long and short time consequences. UNICEF is not asking you to abandon your good culture and tradition, but to abhor obnoxious ones which do not lift your land positively”, he said.

In a good will message , NOA Director in the State, Vitus Ekeocha, noted that enlightenment programs against FGM had been carried out in seven LGAs of the state.

Ekeocha who was represented by UNICEF Desk Officer, Chigozie Ojiakor, stressed that communities in the seven LGAs had openly declared an end to FGM and called on the monarchs to toe the same path.