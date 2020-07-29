



Chairman the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Samuel Ohiri has dismissed recent media reports on the dissolution of the council as false and grossly misleading, insisting that he is still in charge as Governor Hope Uzodimma has not sacked him and his team.

Ohiri, who is the traditional ruler of Obi Orodo community in Mbaitoli council area told newsmen on Wednesday, in his palace that at a recent parley between Uzodimma and monarchs in the state, the former never made any pronouncement dissolving the council.

He attributed the purported dissolution of the council to the activities of some mischievous individuals, who were out to distract the governor from concentrating on his numerous programmes.

He said, “The governor did not come to the traditional rulers in the state to announce the dissolution of our council and he was careful in order not to be misquoted and so, he has not dissolved our council but some people out of mischief, are flying the kite and it is just unfortunate”.





The monarch, however, admitted that his office was tenured and that the governor had the right to dissolve them whenever he deemed fit.

“Till today, I am still in office as chairman of the council and I will be directed on who to hand over to”, he added.

Ohiri warned a particular traditional ruler in the state, who allegedly threatened to commit suicide if the governor failed to sack the current leadership not to take away his life, assuring him that he was prepared to abdicate power for him to live.

Ohiri said, “Let all the traditional rulers remain calm and to be patient with the governor for him to do the needful and appoint anybody of his choice to take over from him at the appropriate time.

“It is regrettable and mind-boggling for anybody to say that we have been dissolved, but if actually we have been dissolved let them communicate me accordingly”.