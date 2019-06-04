<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the recent herdsmen-farmers clash in the eastern zone, town union presidents under the aegis of the Indegenous Imo Town Unions (IITU) and their counterparts in the southeast have threatened to resort to self defence if the federal government fails to address the menace of herdsmen in the region.

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the Igbo town unions yesterday called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to the insecurity challenge.

The disclosure was handed down in a communiqué issued by the association which comprised of President of Presidents of Imo town unions from the 27 local government areas of the state and 36 states of Nigeria.

The communiqué was signed by National President Chief Emeka Diwe and the other presidents.

The Indigenous Imo Town Unions (IITU) President of Presidents condemned what they described as incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen, noting that the attacks are on the increase daily.

In the light of this, the association called on the federal government to be proactive on security of lives and property, adding that Igbos need to be reassured of their safety.

The union pointed out that if the federal government fails to rise up to the situation, people would be forced take to traditional self defense mechanisms to avoid destruction of lives and property by attackers.

“One of the primary duty and obligation a reasonable and caring government owed to its people is protection of life and properties. It follows that where the government fails in this important duty, the citizens will be left with no other option than to reactivate traditional self defense approach to avoid being destroyed or exterminated by the invaders or attackers,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the NEC has congratulated the new Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, and Deputy Governor Hon Gerald Irona, supporting the resolve by the office holders to provide Imo residents with good governance.

IITU commended the governor’s call to encourage partnership with the Town Unions and local government councils to drive sustainable development of the rural commitments in Imo State.

In a related development, the NEC has resolved that every Imo State Association operating anywhere outside the State will henceforth bear the name “Association of Indigenous Imo Town Unions,” with permission to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a branch.