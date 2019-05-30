<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo State House of Assembly Speaker, Lawman Duruji, has resigned.

Duruji resigned on Thursday just 48 hours after he assumed office following the resignation of the former Speaker, Acho Ihim.

Duruji had, on Tuesday, emerged the new Speaker after garnering 14 votes to beat his only rival, Chinedu Ofor (Onuimo), who got 11 votes.

Duruji confirmed the development to our Correspondent in Owerri on Thursday.

He said, “It is true. I have just reigned as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

“I have tendered my resignation letter to the Clerk of the House, Chris Duru.

“I resigned on Thursday.”

When asked what prompted his sudden resignation, Duruji said, “I did that on personal reason. I was not forced. I have my reason and it is personal.”

It may be recalled that Duruji has been re-elected to the Imo State House of Assembly, and he is believed to want to run for the post of Speaker when the Assembly is sworn in.