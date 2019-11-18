<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Government says that it has concluded plans to establish a research centre that would monitor and manage diabetic patients in the state.

Dr Vincent Udokwu, the state Commissioner for Health, who disclosed this in Owerri said the centre when in place would help the state conduct free screening and manage diabetes cases in the state and its environs.

He said with the centre, the government through the ministry of health, would be able to have a statistics of people suffering from the disease after the screening that would take place in different zones of the state.

Udokwu noted that diabetes has a hereditary component and affects people that are overweight, take excess sugar, smoke and drink a lot.

As part of the activities marking this year’s World Diabetes Day, Udokwu disclosed that the ministry had embarked on awareness creation and sensitisation of the people through news talk, and ‘walk for life.’