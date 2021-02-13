



Imo and Rivers States yesterday said they have commenced payment of the N30,000 minumum wage to their workers.

In Imo, state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

He said that the step was taken in fulfillment of the agreement it entered with the organized labour in the state.

According to the government “With this development, the least paid worker on the employ of the government will be going home with N30,000 monthly.”

Pointing out that, “Government was keeping its own side of the bargain with the organised labour through the payment of the new minimum wage.

“Any worker who has not received his or her January salary must have missed returning the personal identification form as earlier requested by government.

“Government had demanded that all public servants complete the personal identification form to ensure that they are captured in the financial data base of the state, even as the government.





“Directed those who have not done so to comply with the laid down procedures.”

He also urged pensioners to follow suit as the government was working hard to ensure that all genuine pensioners are captured and paid, just as he called “Workers to reciprocate the gesture of the Governor by refraining from acts of sabotage and willful disobedience to constituted authorities.”

Rivers State Government said it has commenced full implementation of the National Minimum Wage of N30,000 with effect from January this year.

In Rivers, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, following a Friday meeting with Labour in Port Harcourt also disclosed that the state has commenced full implementation of the minimum wage. He said that a tripartite Committee has also agreed to address sundry labour issues pending in the state.