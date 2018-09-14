The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over “disappearance” of Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, recorded partial compliance in some parts of the south-east.

The secessionist group had asked the Igbo to stay indoors on Friday, to “commemorate one year of the disappearance” of Kanu.

The IPOB leader has not been seen anywhere in the country since soldiers invaded his father’s residence in Abia state. Not much is also known about the whereabouts of his parents.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, had said in a statement that while the group is pushing ahead with its quest for a sovereign state of Biafra, despite being proscribed and declared a terrorist organisation by the Defence headquarters.

“The leadership and family members of IPOB wish to reaffirm our resolve and determination to ensure a total lockdown of the whole of Biafraland. The order from IPOB remains that every Biafran, both home and abroad, is expected to stay indoors, away from work, market and roads, from dusk on Thursday September 13 to dawn on Friday September 14, 2018,” he had said.

It was learnt that the order is being obeyed “partially” in Enugu, with some of the residents going about their normal duties.

“There is partial obedience here but it is being obeyed well around Onitsha,” Patrick Chase, a resident, said. “Although some people are indoors, people are going about freely and cars are seen around. The compliance rate is like forty, fifty percent in Enugu.

“The partial compliance is because this is not the usual one of May 29, the one done to remember war veterans. This one is just for Nnamdi Kanu’s disappearance.”

The order was complied with in Onitsha, Anambra state, while schools are reportedly under lock.

A resident who identified himself as Austin Awoke said “everybody is at home”, adding that “even if they don’t comply with anywhere else, you should know Onitsha is a sure place; it is in full compliance her. You can hardly see anybody along the roads.

“I am not very sure of some other parts of the state especially in Awka, where the governor’s people are,” he said, adding: “You know Obiano does not like anything that has to do with IPOB. But in Ontisha, it is being obeyed. Even schools are closed. Not just in my area, in various parts of Onitsha. Yes, I can confirm that.”

TheCable learnt that there is also partial compliance in parts of Ebonyi, including Abakilki, the state capital.

Michael Odogwu, a resident, said: “I am not sure of some other parts of the state but it may record partial one in Abakiliki. From the mood, people may obey it but not fully. The roads are scanty to some extent for now.”

It was learnt learnt that in Imo, “no one is bothered” about the sit-at-home order.

“People are going about their normal business. There is nothing happening here. I called my sister in town, she said no such thing,” a resident who gave her name as Nkechi, said.

Major roads in Owerri, the state capital are busy as usual with markets and motor parks open for business.

“Compliance is okay in Abia. Many people are in their houses. The roads are empty,” Ebere Azubuike, a resident of Abia, said.

He said the markets did not open and that there are a few persons seen outside at a walking distance.

“But no one is harassing anybody,” he said, adding: “There are just few people going about their normal business. But the major markets in Aba are closed, same thing in Umuahia. People that are moving around are just within a short distance.”

He also said many residents were worried about Kanu’s whereabouts as well.

According to him, “I was around his (Kanu) place on Monday and people are not happy about it, they are still complaining, ‘let him be released.’ They are not happy about it and the soldiers coming there with the Operation Python Dance 3 is also not helping matters.”