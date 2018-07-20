Imo State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, said it would continue to reject any plan to establish ranching in the state.

Reacting to reports that Imo State House of Assembly had concluded plans to pass a bill into law for the establishment of ranching in the state, the association, in a statement by its Secretary, Rev Eches Divine Eches, said a lawmaker in the House, who wanted to use the bill to attract a favour, was behind the bill.

Said CAN: “It has come to our notice that a member of the Imo State House of Assembly sponsored a grazing bill and for the establishment of ranching. This is a very important issue to Ndi Imo.

“Hence,when the information came to us as a body (CAN), we went into action by investigating the root of the matter. After many calls and meetings in the last two days (July 17 and 18, 2018) we came to an understanding on the following:

“That the said bill is not an executive bill but rather sponsored by a member who is trying to use the bill to gain cheap popularity. Hence, he should be disregarded.

“That we have been assured by the leadership of the House through the CPS of Mr Speaker that the leadership of the House will soon dissociate itself from the said bill.

“That the Speaker having led the Southern Speakers Forum, last year, to reject such a bill, it will now amount to double standing if such bill happens to find its way through the back door to the House with same Speaker.

“That in line with our understanding with the leadership of the House through the CPS to Mr Speaker, a press statement disassociating the leadership of the House from the bill will be released today (yesterday) or before the end of this week to douse the tension generated by the said bill.”