



The Imo State Government is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking to newsmen after the Executive Council meeting on Wednesday which was presided over by Governor Hope Uzodinma the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, informed that Imo State is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the week.





“The government has put in place the necessary conditions for the supply which include: preserving the vaccine in the 305 INEC Wards of the State with solar-powered refrigerators.

“Government has also released a reasonable amount of money for the training of those who will carry out the vaccination administration as many people will be captured in the first phase of the programme,” Emelumba explained.