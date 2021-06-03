The Imo State Police Command has announced the arrest of one Chukwumakpa Henry allegedly connected to the attack on Orji Police station.

This is even as the police said Chukwumakpa is a suspected drug trafficker in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

According to him, Chukwumakpa has already confessed to the crime as well as other violent crimes committed in the past.

He said the suspect was a member of the criminal gang masquerading as unknown gunmen.

Elkana said on June 2, 2021 at about 9am, the Command’s Quick Response Team in a joint operation with Ikeduru Police Division arrested 32-year-old Henry in his hideout at Ikeduru Local Government Area following an intelligence driven operation.





Also discovered on him were some grams of substance suspected to be cocaine, adding that already he has confessed dealings in illicit and hard drugs as a means of subsistence, saying investigation is on-going.

He disclosed that a manhunt has begun to nab Henry’s other fleeing gang members and recover their arms.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, has commended the efforts of the police operatives for upholding their constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens, saying it is in line with his mantra of ensuring the state remains one of the safer states in Nigeria and Africa.