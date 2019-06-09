<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Uche Onyeaguocha and Chris Okewulonu on their appointments as the Secretary to Imo Government and Chief of Staff to Gov. Emeka Ihedioha respectively.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by the state council Chairman, Mr Chris Akaronye, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

The union also felicitated with the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Theodore Uzoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Steve Osuji, and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu.

The union described their appointment as well-deserved, adding that they earned it, considering their track record of achievements in different spheres of life.

The council pledged its professional support to them, while wishing them success in the discharge of their duties.

It also hoped for a mutually beneficial relationship with them in the overall interest of the state and Ihedioha’s administration.