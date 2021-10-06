Imo: NSCDC nabs four for transporting ‘adulterated diesel’

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo said it arrested four persons allegedly conveying three trucks, laden with 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel each.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Micheal Ogar, said this on Wednesday when he paraded the suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

Ogar said the suspects were intercepted on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri on Sept. 30.

He said they had made useful statements that would lead to the arrest of their accomplices.

Ogar, who described the act as clear sabotage to the Nigerian economy, said the suspects would be arraigned at the end of the ongoing investigation.

One of the suspects, Ugochukwu Ogbolu, 45, told newsmen that they were conveying the product to a filling station in Owerri when they were arrested.

“I’m just a driver conveying the product. The owner is not here with us.

“He gave me documents covering the product but I don’t know whether they were fake or not,” Ogbolu said.

The commandant also said the command arrested a serial rape suspect in Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area.

He said the suspect was arrested for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl in the area.

He also said the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation.

The suspect told NAN that he had defiled five underaged children in the area in the last three years.

“I don’t know what came over me. I committed the act and I plead for forgiveness.

“I have a wife and five children. It was not for ritual purposes. I regret my actions,” he said.