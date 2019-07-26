Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu was on Friday sworn in as senator representing Imo North Senatorial District.
His opponent in the February 23 election, Hon. Patrick Ndubueze, said the election was inconclusive.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Thursday issued Certificate of Return to Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Imo North Senatorial District election.
