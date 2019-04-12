<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Traditional Rulers from the oil producing communities in Ohaji/Egbema Council Area of Imo State on Friday called on the Federal to fully implement the Niger Delta Master plan.

They said that the full implementation of the Master Plan will cushion the hazardous effect of the oil exploration in the area.

The monarchs, in a communiqué at the end of their meeting by the chairman of the Imo State Oil Producing Communities of Nigeria, Eze Sylvester Okwudo, frowned at “total and deliberate neglect of oil producing communities in the state for the past 50 years by various administrations”

They warned the oil prospecting companies to stop “provoking the members of their host communities through their nonchalant attitude”.

The traditional rulers stated most of the oil companies operating in Ohaji/Egbema LGA have flouted all the agreement reached with the oil producing communities, adding that such action and others were responsible for the growing tension and youths restiveness in the oil producing communities.

They called on the federal government, as a matter of urgency, to give Imo State their due share as one of the coastal states in the country, adding that other coastal states in the country have received their shares of projects and other entitlements from the Federal Government.

They appealed to the oil companies to fully implement all the agreement reached with oil producing communities in the areas to reduce tension in the communities

The monarchs also demanded immediate commencement of repair of all Federal Government abandoned projects especially the Egbema Power Plant.

They opined that if the Power Plant is completed, residents of the area will enjoy steady power supply like other oil producing communities in other parts of the country.

On the earlier ultimatum by the Ohaji/Egbema Elites over the abandonment of projects in the oil producing communities, the royal fathers gave their total support, while calling on the group to remain calm.