



There was palpable fear in Imo State on Wednesday night after gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler of Umueze Nguru in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Eze Charles Iroegbu.

The gunmen also kidnapped the cabinet chiefs of the kingdom who accompanied the Royal majesty to a public function within the state.

The respected monarch, who is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass Transit, and his cabinet chiefs were kidnapped after attending a traditional wedding in Mbano.

They were in three vehicles and were heading back to the kingdom when the gun-wielding men waylaid them and diverted their movement, our correspondent learnt on Thursday.





The abduction of the monarch and his cabinet chiefs had caused panic in the community.

A source said, “His Highness and his cabinet chiefs were on the back from a traditional wedding ceremony in Mbano when they were kidnapped. This is unbelievable and there is fear and panic everywhere.”

A community source, who confided in newsmen, expressed worry that the kidnappers had not established communication since they struck.

He, however, said that the community was relying on God for the safe return of the king and his cabinet chiefs since police formations in the state were under serious attacks.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he could not confirm the abduction when he was contacted by newsmen.