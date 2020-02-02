<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo Chapter of Master Bakers and Caterers Association of Nigeria has elected new executive members to man the affairs of the association for the next three years. Mr. Osmond Nkeoma of Good Hope Bakery beat his rival, Mr. Victor Nwokoro of Fresh Bake Bakery, to emerge as the chairman of the association. Mr. Chukwudi Ihebuzor of Freedom Bakery was elected the vice-chairman, while Mr. Alozie Chukwudi was unopposed as the secretary.

Other members are Mrs. Nora Mgbadobi of The Lord is Good Bakery as Treasurer, Mr. Nnaemeka Eze of Nicelove Bakery as Assistant Secretary, while the PRO/Provost went to Mr. Ferdinald Onyeahalam of Candid Bakery.

Mr. Obilor Chukwuebuka of Rollis Bakery was elected as his assistant. In his acceptance speech, the Chairman, Nkeoma commended members of the association for finding them worthy to serve.

He described the election as a privilege and an opportunity to serve the group and humanity, saying his agenda and vision would take the group to a greater height.“We will build a vibrant and united association.

We are not here to embezzle your money or make things difficult for the group, all we ask is for your support and cooperation,” he said. Nekoma promised to use his position as an executive member of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Group Worldwide to improve the welfare of the members.





He also promised to build a synergy between government agencies and the association for proper payment of dues, rates, and accountability as well as a befitting permanent secretariat for the association in the state.

The chairman said they would also support the government of Sen. Hope Uzodinma and contribute to the development of the state. Chief Cajetan Nwanebo of Chibez Bakery, the Patron of the Association, and Sir Hilary Eze of Hills Bakery, South East Zonal Chairman of Master Bakers, charged the newly elected executive members to be of good behavior and not to joke with the union’s mandate and business of bread making.

They thanked the executive members for accepting to serve the union and urged them to ensure they got land for the union for a secretariat. They also advised them to be upright in their leadership and guide against embezzling the union’s money but rule with the fear of God.

Earlier, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Sir Harrison Egwuagu of Harrison Bakery, said the election was free and fair and was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

He said that most of the executive members emerged unopposed, an indication that members of the union wanted them there and urged them not to disappoint the members and people of Imo state.