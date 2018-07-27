Court rooms came alive on Thursday as lawyers in Imo State ended their three-day protest over the assault on two of their colleagues and the Chief Magistrate of Umuneke Ngor Magistrate Court in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area.

The magistrate, Ngozi Onyenemezu, and the two lawyers were allegedly assaulted by the Divisional Police Officer of the Ngor Okpala division and his men during a court session on July 19.

The lawyers said although they had ended the protest, their demand that the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galandanchi, be deployed, while the DPO and his men were dismissed for “desecrating the judiciary” still stood.

The Chairman of the Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Damian Nosike, said the lawyers had commence their professional duties, but that would not deter them from pressing home their demand.

The NBA chairman said, “Our demand is that the policemen who desecrated our court room, assaulted the magistrate and manhandled two lawyers be dismissed and prosecuted. We also demand that the state Commissioner of Police be redeployed.”

When our correspondent visited the Owerri High Court, lawyers, magistrates and judges were seen in court rooms attending to cases.

Meanwhile, the state CP visited the Umuneke Ngor Magistrate’s Court, where the incident happened on Thursday, calling on the Owerri NBA branch members to apologise to the police.

Galandanchi said from what he saw, there were no bullet holes in the court room as alleged by the Owerri NBA chairman.

Galandanchi gave out his version of the video clip that showed what transpired in court.

The video showed a lawyer parking his car in front of the court and going inside the court room, breaking a chair.

Also, policemen were seen outside the court, apparently waiting for the robbery suspects to step out of the court.

The police boss said, “My visit here has further proved that the lawyers were only ganging against the police. The command will explore all legal channels to ensure that justice is served.

However, an Assistant Chief Registrar of a Magistrate Court, Mr Njoku Joseph, said the magistrate was humiliated but not beaten up.

“Ten minutes after the magistrate gave her ruling, the Divisional Crime Officer of Ngor Okpala Police Division in company with Inspectors Onyebuchi Osuagwu, Uche Ndumele, Sergeant Clinton Anukam, Constable Goodhead Amadi and one Barineka Inu stormed the court while it was in session.

“While they were inside the court, about 10 other armed policemen were outside the court. The magistrate explained the situation to the DCO, but the explanation fell on deaf ears as the DCO and other policemen with him grabbed the suspects and started beating them up while the court was in session.”

“The magistrate shouted but was ignored. The policemen outside the court started shooting, causing chaos as litigants and other people in the neighbourhood of the court scampered for safety,” he said.

Another JUSUN official, Mr. Kingsley Offurum, has said that it was not up to 11 minutes the magistrate went into her chamber that a car pulled up in front of the court and the Divisional Police Officer the division rushed into the court, calling the magistrate derogatory names.

He said, “He (DPO) rushed to the registrar’s office and kicked the door open. When he entered the office, there were several shots which were also responded to by the others outside the court. The crowd that gathered scampered for safety again.”

“The DPO came out from the registrar’s office and ran to the magistrate’s chamber. He kicked the door but it was bolted. He started hitting the door with his pistol but could not break the door. He alleged that the magistrate collected bribe from the accused and their lawyers.”

One of the lawyers, Mr. Emma Eke, said the DPO grabbed a seat that was by the entrance of the court and came after him.

He said, “When he got to where I was sitting, he started hitting me. In an attempt to shield the blows with my hand, I held the broken chair and other policemen descended on me with gun butts. When I carried the chair, the DPO shouted that I should be recorded.”