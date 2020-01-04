<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has reassured of the resolve of his administration to uphold the independence of the Judiciary and abide to the rule of law, twin factors he identified, as the only panacea to good governance.

Speaking at the swearing in of nine judges, seven for the State High Court, two for the Customary Court of Appeal, held at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri, he noted that the three arms of government must collaborate for good governance to thrive.

“To ensure good governance, the three arms of government must coexist as separate organs of government independently, but collaboratively”, he disclosed.

Ihedioha revealed that his administration has maintained a symbiotic relationship with other arms of government, assuring that plans are underway to enhance the status of the judicial system in the State after several years of neglect.

“We have reconstituted the Judicial Service Commission; renovation of Judges Quarters has begun. We have also ensured payment of salaries of Judges as at when due and provided official guards for them”.

The governor disclosed further that, of the 33 Judges recommended for appointment across the federation by the National Judicial Council, NJC, nine Judges, the highest, was approved for Imo State.

“The NJC approved nine Judges for Imo State which is the highest, trailed by Rivers State which got approval for 4 Judges.

He said, “This is a testimony of our unwavering resolve to entrenching the tenets of rule of law in our State which can be achieved with an efficient and formidable judiciary.

He advised the new Judges to discharge their duties fairly and ensure they do justice to all manner of people without fear or favour.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Justice of Imo State, Justice Paschal Nnadi, said Governor Ihedioha has revitalized the Judiciary in the State, which has translated to numerous gains to the judicial system, including expedition of cases.

Justice Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere who spoke on behalf of the newly inaugurated Judges, assured that they will uphold the law at all times.