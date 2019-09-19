<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (CON), is back to Imo State, after a one week economic and diplomatic trip to the United States of America.

On his arrival at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Governor Ihedioha said he held useful deliberations and interface with the Congressional Black Caucus; U.S State Department; World Bank; Department for International Development, DFID and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

He expressed optimism that his discussions with these international agencies would yield desired results for the State soon, which are in line with his campaign promises to look beyond the shores of Imo State in the task of rebuilding the State.

The Governor said the need to consciously tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state had made it necessary and imperative to seek collaboration with partners to support the efforts of his administration’s Rebuild Imo Agenda.

“It was an economic and diplomatic visit to the United States of America, where we had cause to interface with the Congressional Black Caucus. We visited the State Department, we also visited the World Bank, DFID, and of course, USAID. And we had useful deliberations”, he said.

Governor Ihedioha further explained that such collaboration became necessary given what his administration intends to achieve for the benefit of the people.

“I promised in the course of our campaigns, that we will look beyond the shores of Imo State to get our state to where we need to be”

He said Imo State needs resources and collaboration to enable his administration to create jobs and wealth for its teeming youths and the people of the State.

The governor said he remains optimistic on the outcome of his visit to the U.S and discussions he held with Development Agencies, recalling that his administration inherited a state with a begging economy which necessitated the need to expand the frontiers of the economic base of Imo State.

Besides, the Governor expressed hope for the State, saying there is renewed faith and confidence in his administration by the international community that have express enthusiasm with the progress made so far by his administration.

“We are making progress. We’ve made useful contacts and engaged in deliberations we believe will yield positive results in the shortest possible time.

“The good news is that they are confident and they are happy with our progress thus far. There are faith and confidence in the government of our state today.”

The governor, who before leaving for the United States, flagged off the construction of some inter-city and intra-city roads including the construction of 381 kilometre rural road project, and also the rehabilitation of all technical colleges in Imo State and the State Agricultural Programme, expressed optimism that his administration will deliver the goods to better lot of the citizens.