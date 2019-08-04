<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has raised the alarm that some fraudsters are impersonating him by distributing fake contractor registration forms to unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said the unidentified fraudsters were demanding N125,000 per person.

He said the fake forms were about Sustainable Development Goals projects.

The statement quoted the governor as saying the fraudsters, who had allegedly opened a bank account, were impersonating his WhatsApp and Facebook pages to advance their fraudulent activities.

The governor said security agents had been duly informed of the act, vowing that those behind the fraudulent activities would be brought to justice.

The statement read, “The Imo State Government has uncovered an attempt by a fraudulent group of impersonators seeking to dent the name of the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, through the purported distribution of fake contractor registration forms of the SDGs project.

“Our findings showed that these fraudsters are using a purported WhatsApp and Facebook pages of the governor, promising to facilitate the award of SDG contracts to unsuspecting members of the public.

“They are demanding a registration fee of N125,000 and have, in their desperate bid to actualise their fraudulent motives, floated a bank account.”