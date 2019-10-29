<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo State Government has announced the compul­sory teaching and learning of Igbo Language in all pri­mary, post-primary schools as well as tertiary institu­tions in the state.

Professor Viola Onwuli­ri, the Commissioner for Education, announced this at the 4th matriculation ceremony of the state Col­lege of Nursing and Mid­wifery, Orlu, during which 55 students were formally admitted into the institu­tion for the 2018/2019 aca­demic session.

Onwuliri, who directed the provost of the school, Princess Ngozi Duru, to make Igbo language a compulsory course in the institution, also charged parents and guardians to teach their children how to speak and write Igbo lan­guage to spare their moth­er tongue from possibly going into extinction.

Represented by the Di­rector of Tertiary Edu­cation, Dr. Basil Iwu, the Commissioner said that her ministry, in partner­ship with the state Second­ary Education Management Board, had already orga­nized workshop for teachers and principals of post-pri­mary schools in the state to enhance their capacity, adding that a seminar for all Igbo Language teachers had equally taken place in the state.

Onwuliri expressed de­light that students of the state origin have continued to excel in national and in­ternational examinations and gave an assurance that her ministry would contin­ue to give the institution all the necessary support it re­quired to enable it to emerge as one of the best colleges of nursing and midwifery in the country.

Duru, in an address ear­lier, disclosed that the man­agement had installed all necessary measures, strate­gies, structures, procedures and mechanisms that would reposition the college as the first among equals in nursing education in the country.

She said that the col­lege, in pursuance of its vision of enforcing aca­demic excellence, promo­tion of godliness, compe­tence, moral values and good character would continue to maintain a zero tolerance for all an­ti-social behaviours such as cultism, examination malpractices, drug abuse, hooliganism and prostitu­tion.