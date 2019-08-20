<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following his campaign promise of securing Imo State, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Tuesday launched Operation Iron Gate and distributed 80 brand new Ford Ranger operational vehicles.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ihedioha said that security of lives and properties in the state remained the cardinal agenda of his administration.

He noted that his administration has continued to make deliberate and positive efforts to deliver on his campaign promises, adding that part of the efforts is to stem the activities of hoodlums and guarantee peace and unity in the state.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to “explore positive means to offer good governance, democratic dividends and overall development for the people” and called on Imolites to join hands with his administration, towards rebuilding the state.

Ihedioha commended the security chiefs, Local Government Chairmen and the stakeholders, who contributed to the realization of the programme, adding, that this government will also partner private investors towards improving security, with a view to enhancing investment and economy of the state.

His words: “It is the sole responsibility of government to provide for the welfare, peace and security of her citizens. Consequently, on assumption of office, we have taken very critical, positive and deliberate steps to ensure that we meet our people at the point of their needs.

“It is very imperative that we have to take deliberate steps to stop criminals who have began to threaten the peace of our state and land.”

Continuing, Governor Ihedioha said that a draft bill to set up Security Trust Fund is ready and we believe that the House of Assembly will begin to deal with it.

“The government of Imo State is appreciative of the battle-readiness of the security agencies to ensure total security in the state.”

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Special Advisers to the Governor on Security, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Raymond Nkemdirim and Chukwudi Mayor Eze respectively, commended the governor for the initiative, assuring that it will yield the expected result for the good of the people and state.

In his speech, the Chairman of the State Security Committee, who doubles as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo, lauded the Governor for “his attention on security matters since assumption of office” and assured on behalf of all the security agencies, to give their best that would guarantee security and overall development of the state.