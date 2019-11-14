<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday said he was happy that Justice Chioma Nwosu Iheme, of the Edo Court of Appeal, has been released by her abductors.

The Ihedioha’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Eze Ugochukwu, stated this in Owerri.

Newsmen have been monitoring the development following the day Justice Iheme, was kidnapped, on the 30th of October, 2019 along Agbo/Benin road.

In that incident, Iheme’s police orderly was said to have been shot dead by the abductors. Since then, Justice Iheme has been in the abductors’ den for over two weeks until she was released.

Her abduction by suspected gunmen had triggered reactions from different stakeholders including the traditional rulers and the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, among others.

However, in a brief remark, the office of the Public Enlightenment said: “Following two weeks of ordeal in the hands of her kidnappers, Her Lordship Chioma Nwosu Iheme has been released.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, has been at the vanguard of the manhunt for her kidnappers and other national security efforts to arrest and punish the culprits.”