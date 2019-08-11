<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has felicitated with all Muslim faithful in the state and indeed across Nigeria, on the occasion of the celebration of the Eid El Kabir festival this year.

In a statement signed by Steve Osuji, Special Adviser, Media to the Governor, Ihedioha said that this festival, otherwise called the Festival of Sacrifice, is a celebration of the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim who was going to sacrifice his son, Ishmael to God in obedience. But God intervened and availed him a ram for the sacrifice instead of his son.

The significance of this festival, as he said further, is in the fact that Prophet Ibrahim showed unwavering obedience in following the instructions of God to sacrifice that which was dearest to him, his first son. Of course, it also shows the mercies of God who would not allow us to get into harm while we obey Him.

He added: “I therefore call upon our Muslim brothers to emulate the obedience and the sacrificial spirit of the Prophet Ibrahim. Perhaps, at no time in the recent history of our nation is this spirit of sacrifice and obedience needed than now. We need to obey the laws of the land which make accommodation for all, irrespective of creed or ethnicity. And we need to make sacrifices to accommodate one another. When we do these, the current winds of discontent and threats of disintegration shall blow away and peace and tranquility will reign.

May the blessings of Sallah reign in your lives this season and always.”