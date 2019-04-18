<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has solicited the support and cooperation of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CEIC), in the United Kingdom.

Ihedioha, who was at the council’s office in the United Kingdom, on a high-level strategic business meeting, said he was there to discuss areas of cooperation and assistance to Imo State by the member-states when he assumes office.”

He described the meeting as fruitful and forward-looking, with expected strategic cooperation in key areas of wealth creation, agriculture, investment and other critical areas geared towards enhancing and developing potential for the economic development of the state.

The council is an investment arm of the Commonwealth nations. The council congratulated the governor-elect on his victory at the polls and committed to supporting the state in the areas of: SMEs, investment promotion, agricultural potential, encouraging commonwealth investors to the state, and making Imo State an investment hub among

others.

CIEC officials at the meeting were; Chief Executive, Allan Gemmell OBE; Director of Operations, Sean Leno, and Director of Business Development, AQ Hamza.

The governor-elect had in his team, Hon. Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Imo East Senator-elect and member representing Owerri federal constituency, Hon. Bede Eke, member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency; Uche Ogbuagu, member-elect, Imo State House of Assembly; Chima Nwanna (Transition Technical Committee Secretariat); and Anselm Okorie, Secretary, TTC Diaspora Initiative Sub-committee.