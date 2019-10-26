<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed a new Head of Service, Chibuzor Iwuagwu.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said that until Iwuagwu’s appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works.

He replaces the immediate past Head of Service, Alma Eluwa, who had proceeded on retirement, the statement said.

Iwuagwu hails from the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said “Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has approved the appointment of Dr. Chibuzor Iwuagwu as the Head of Service for the State Civil Service.

“Dr. Iwuagwu replaces Barr. Alma Eluwa who has successfully completed her service and retired.

“While thanking Barr. Eluwa for her industry and patriotism, Governor Ihedioha expressed hope that she will be recommended as the need arises for more tasks both from the state and at the federal level.

“Dr Chibuzo Carmelius Iwuagwu, appointed Permanent Secretary in 2013, holds a First Class Honours degree in Mathematics from the University of Nigeria. He also holds M. Sc and Ph.D in Project Management from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

“He was until his appointment, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works. He has served in various ministries, including, Education, Planning and Budget, Commerce and Industry, Civic Service Commission, Transport, Youth and Sport among others.

“He is a recipient of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award and hails from Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The Governor also has directed the new Head of Service to immediately commence the process of engaging the Permanent Secretaries in various ministries with a view to retraining them for the task ahead.”