The Imo State government has promised more budgetary allocations to the state’s College of Nursing and Midwifery, Orlu to enable it live up to its mandate of producing world-class nurses and midwives.

Speaking when the college matriculated its 2018/2019 set of new students weekend, the state commissioner for health, Dr. Vin Udokwu, said much as the college continues to exhibit excellence in the training of nurses and midwives in the state, the state government would give it the necessary support to carry out its statutory functions.

The commissioner, who was represented by the state’s director of public health, Dr. Austin Okeji, disclosed that one of the major planks of the Emeka Ihedioha administration was efficient health care delivery, adding that the achievement of universal health coverage would not be on infrastructure alone, but human capital development, which the college was performing.

According to him, nurses are key professionals in the delivery of child and maternal health care.

He commended the provost of the college for making the institution stand out as the best in the country despite the challenges it had in the immediate-past administration.

He advised the students to understand the reason they were admitted into the college, urging them to avoid cutting corners but embrace hard work.

In an address, the provost of the college, Princess Ngozi Duru disclosed that the college admitted a few number of students because they were the ones who scaled through the robust and stringent admission process.

She urged the new students to obey the rules and regulations of the college and be security conscious and avoiding keeping late nights

“If you do your part, you will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the current atmosphere of peace, orderliness, academic excellence, rule of law, respect and moral rectitude that reign in the college”, Princess Duru said.