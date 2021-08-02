Imo: Doctors comply with NARD indefinite strike

Members of the National Association of Residents Doctors in Imo State have begun indefinite strike.

Newsmen who visited Federal Medical Center, Owerri, on Monday observed that apart from Resident Doctors, other medical personnel were working.

One healthcare worker who didn’t want his name in print said, “Our services are ongoing. Only the Association of Resident Doctors are on strike. Other medical personnel are working and you can see that our hospital is functional.”

The Public Relations Officer of FMC, Owerri, Jacy Achonu, who spoke to newsmen, confirmed that NARD members in the hospital were on strike.

She said, “As you can see, our hospital is not grounded. It is a strike by a segment of medical practitioners. The consultants are working, house officers are working, the nurses are also working. The only thing affected is service hours. It will only take patience on the part of the patients to access full medical services.”

The president of the Association of Resident Doctors at Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu, Edward- Chima Una told newsmen in a telephone conversation that his members were complying with the strike action.

He said, “There is 100 per cent compliance at Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu because we are part of the core issues of the strike. Association of Resident Doctors here are being owed six months of salary arrears and four months of shortfalls in payment of salaries. So, we are fully complying with it.”

The chairman, Nigeria Medical Association in the state, Emma Okwara, told newsmen that the strike action was only being observed by NARD members, saying it “is not entirely an NMA thing.”