Imo State Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, has called on youths in the state to shun cultism and other forms of criminal tendencies.

Irona pleaded with the youths to embrace a responsible lifestyle, even as he described the state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as a selfless and youth-friendly leader is committed to youth development.

The deputy governor made the call while receiving about 100 members of the Council of Imo Youths, who visited him in his office in Owerri.

“We want Imo to be a reservoir of technical manpower. We are working on a databank of qualified technicians in Imo. We will challenge companies in Imo State to employ our people, as there will no longer be the excuse of absence of qualified manpower.

Irona assured that the state government was ready to partner with youths in the state on the rehabilitation of those that had gone astray, adding that the state government was keen to see a state where investors would come and be comfortable.

“We are rolling out programmes to enhance the capacity of our youth and we are interested in rehabilitating young Imo sons and daughters that have genuinely repented from criminal acts. You must be good ambassadors of your families and the state. You must shun cultism and all other vices”.

Irona told the youths that the greatest asset that can be obtained in leadership is having a selfless leader, describing Governor Emeka Ihedioha as one who has no business with nepotism. Imo State is lucky to have him,” Irona stressed.

The deputy governor challenged the youths to hold their leaders accountable in order to ensure that public resources were utilised for the good of the people.

He also advised youths to always participate in the business of governance at all levels in the state, assuring that the government was ready to partner with them to move the state forward.