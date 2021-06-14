A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Eze Madumere, has called for dialogue to help resolve grievances of Nigerians from various parts of the country.

Madumere, a former deputy governor of Imo State, said this via a statement from his media aide, Uche Onwuchekwa in Owerri on Sunday.

He congratulated Nigerians on the 2021 Democracy Day celebration and urged them not to relent in their efforts to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

Madumere urged political office holders to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians as a way of addressing the “divisive instinct” of some Nigerians occasioned by the feelings of marginalisation.

“It is rather unfortunate that Nigeria has strayed away from the right path of nationhood as a result of selfishness of some politicians, who, in their unpatriotic zeal, sacrifice anything for power.

“Democracy remains the best form of government to address this myriad of challenges and not war or violence.

“I urge leaders and stakeholders to put the people first, make our democratic experience worthwhile by playing according to the rules as there are no losers and winners in an effort to contribute to uplifting society,” he said.

He also urged the electorate to elect leaders who have their interests at heart rather than sell their votes.





“Our people must reject money for votes because that is taking pittance for their future and the electoral umpire must deploy functional technology to ensure that people’s mandate is not scuttled by activities of corrupt politicians,” he said.

Madumere, who said the APC has achieved a lot for Nigeria, urged agitators to articulate their grievances through dialogue and other legitimate means.

According to him, most grievances are an offshoot of unattended frustrations occasioned by real or perceived injustices.

“I believe that democratic governance has granted the people the opportunity to follow laid down procedures to remedy anomalies, which have been outlined as core causes of Nigeria’s derailment.

“For our Party, the APC, the indices are there to show how the party has fared with the railway system gradually coming back and our roads being attended to.

“Human capital development is receiving huge investment, especially in agriculture and here in the South-east, we are happy with the second Niger Bridge and promised rail system.

“I must admit that security remains a challenge and it is very critical to sustainable development, but I believe this is an area where all hands must be on deck, just like Governor Hope Uzodinma stated when he urged all to join him in fighting the hydra-headed monster of insecurity.

“I stand for restructuring, as that will enthrone true federalism, where people will take the front seat and politicians, stand as true servant-leaders,” he said.