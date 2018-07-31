An Imo State High Court 8 sitting in Owerri the state capital Tuesday stopped all parties, including the Chief Judge of the state, State House of Assembly, and the 7-man panel set up by the CJ from taking any action in the suit filed by the impeached deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, until the determination of the substantive case.

Madumere was impeached by the State Assembly on Monday and the state government named Mr. Callistus Ekenze as the deputy governor designate.

The state governor, Rochas Okorocha, and members of the state executive council had gathered at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chamber, Government House, Owerri, Tuesday to perform the swearing in of Mr. Ekenze but the Chief Judge, Justice Pascal Nnadi, who is constitutionally empowered to administer the oath of office on the new deputy governor, was absent.

It was gathered that the Chief Judge had advised the governor against the swearing in due to an order of the court which restrained him from going ahead to administer the oath.

The High Court presided over by Justice Benjamin Iheka had restrained the parties from further action in the impeachment proceedings , but the State House of Assembly ignored that order and went ahead to impeach Madumere.

It was further gathered that there was no time the alleged seven-man panel constituted by the CJ sat to deliberate on the impeachment matter, as there was no invitation extended to Madumere, to defend himself on the allegations leveled against him.