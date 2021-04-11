



Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said he has chosen to remain silent over the allegations leveled against him that he sponsored the recent attacks on some federal government establishment in the state.

Okorocha, who is the senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, said he would rather allow the public and posterity to judge him.

The former governor, in a statement signed by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said at the right time, the people will know those behind the attacks.

The statement said, “We wish to inform the general public that, we decided to leave the Imo governor and his government in the court of public opinions, over their allegations against Okorocha concerning the unfortunate and worrisome Owerri attacks.

“Nigerians of good spirits have been able to “download” or dissect the allegations and have decided on their own, to hold the briefs of Okorocha. And we are satisfied with that.





“An incident that happened on the wee hours of Monday, April 5, 2021. By 3pm, the same Monday, the governor had issued a statement and said, it was IPOB that was behind the attacks. Forty eight hours after, the same governor said that, aggrieved politicians from the State were behind the attacks and no more IPOB.

“The same day, the governor’s Commissioner for Information, Hon. Mbadiwe Emelumba said, it was former Governor Okorocha who was behind the attacks.

“First, he claimed that Okorocha brought those he granted amnesty to carry out the attacks. He later said that Okorocha brought Northern Youths to carry out the attacks. On a serious security issue of that magnitude?”

“While trying to justify the porous claims, Mbadiwe said that Okorocha wanted to stop the government from implementing the White. Paper. These are not the kinds of things we should be reacting to. And the same government had also talked about investigations going on.”

The former governor queried the rationale behind the investigation launched by the government into the incident when the same government said that they knew the people behind the attacks.