<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have urged the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to declare a state of emergency on all the general hospitals in the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Okey Onyekanma, who moved the motion said that the states of the general hospitals in the state were “horrible.”

According to him, apart from the hospitals lacking the adequate structures to function, they had no staff and medical equipment.

Onyekanma said that the poor states of the general hospitals were worsening the health conditions of people who need medical attention.

The deputy speaker said “Our general hospitals are dilapidated and lack enough staff and medical equipment to function. They are now semi morgues. There is no electricity. No enough bed at all.

“Our people will be happy with us if you support this motion urging the governor to declare a state of emergency on Imo general hospitals. This motion and timely.”

Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) side that the immediate past administration failed the people of state in the area of health.

According to him, the sector of the state would have improved if the past government had built three general hospitals instead of the uncompleted 27 general hospitals it undertook.

The speaker, Chiji Collins, who presided over the plenary urged the clerk to write to the governor on behalf of the lawmakers.