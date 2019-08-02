<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After seven hours of grilling, the lawmakers at the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed all the 17 commissioner nominees who appeared before them for screening.

The state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, had on Tuesday sent a list of 17 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly which was read by the speaker.

The lawmakers who started the screening of the nominees during the plenary said that the open screening would afford the people of the state the opportunity to know and access them.

The first nominee who was grilled was a former minister of state for foreign affairs, prof Viola Onwuliri, who said that the education system of the state was in shambles.

Onwuliri said that she accepted her nomination as a commissioner having served as a minister of the federal republic because of passion for contributing towards the development of the state.

The don said if confirmed as a commissioner, he would her contacts to bear in the progress of the state.

Engr Ben Ekwueme said that the infrastructural deficits of the state would be fixed if professionals were engaged.

Emma Nwaogu said that the state was capable of achieving food sufficiency through rice production if the state invested in agriculture.