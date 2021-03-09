



The Imo House of Assembly has urged the state government to mandate the Enugu Electric Distribution Company (EEDC) to rehabilitate all damaged transformers in the state.

It also resolved that EEDC should be stopped from bringing bills to communities without transformers as a result of damage until the facilities were fixed.

The house made the resolution at its plenary session on Tuesday, following a motion by Mr Dominic Ezerioha (APC), representing Oru West.





Ezerioha said that residents in the state suffer from overbilling by the EEDC, which had failed to supply power in the state.

He further said the company had also failed to fix the over 259 damaged transformers in different communities but continued to bill the customers.

The lawmaker also expressed concern that EEDC allegedly charged donors of transformers as much as N2 million to install them even when it was the company’s responsibility.

The Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem, ruled in favour of the motion, following a unanimous vote by members.