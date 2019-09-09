<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police have warned the Islamic Movement in Nigeria against its planned Ashura procession scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja and other cities in the North.

The force said any gathering by the Shi’ites will be treated as “a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.”

In line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice of July 26, 2019, the police stated that the IMN had been proscribed in the country and cannot hold any procession.

Reacting to the move by the Shi’ites to hold a procession which they said was in line with their religious obligations and constitutional rights, the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement on Monday, said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered state Commissioners of Police to stop the gathering.

The statement read, “It has come to the knowledge of the Nigeria Police Force that some members of the proscribed IMN intend to embark on a nationwide procession, ostensibly to cause disruption of public peace, order and security in the country.

“The force notes that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2019, the activities of the IMN have been proscribed.

“Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.”