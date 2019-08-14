<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) of Shiites in the country has accused the federal government of frustrating the medical treatment of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, their leader, in India.

Recall that El-Zakzaky and his wife, accompanied by some family members and security operatives, left Nigeria for the Asian country on Monday based on a leave granted by a Kaduna high court.

On his arrival in India on Wednesday, medical officials received El-Zakzaky and he was stretched into a waiting mobile intensive care ambulance.

However, in a statement by Abdullahi Musa, secretary of academic forum of the movement, it alleged that the federal government and some “security operatives working for the US” were conniving to ensure that the IMN leader would not be treated.

He said the management of Madenta Hospital, New Delhi, had been threatened not to admit him for treatment.

The group added that the agents believed to be working with American embassy in India have perfected strategies to frustrate El-Zakzaky.

“Reports reaching us from the hospital indicate that the security agents are colluding with foreign security agents believed to be working for American government,” the statement read.

“Even before the Sheikh arrived the hospital, we gathered from competent source that officials of American embassy in India instructed management of the hospital not to admit the Sheikh for treatment.

“The source added that even as the doctors were enthusiastically waiting to receive the Sheikh to save his life, the American secret agents have threatened the hospital officials not to go ahead to treat the Sheikh at the hospital.”

The group, however, called on international community and “people of conscience” to prevail on the Nigerian government and its “western masters” to stop playing with the life of their leader and allow him access to the treatment.