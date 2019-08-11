<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, known as Shiites, has described Sheikh Mohammed Yakoob, brother to the IMN leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, as being jealous of El-Zakzaky’s feats.

The Secretary of the Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, said this while reacting to an interview wherein Yakoob said El-Zakzaky was lured by Iran into the Shiite sect because of money.

Yakoob had said, “After he (El-Zakzaky) acquired a degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, he started assembling students to propagate Islam, like a preacher.

“He got the idea from Iran and subsequently, he started amassing money. Iran invited him to their country to join them (become a Shiite), and they financed him. Originally, El-Zakzaky was Sunni, but Iran lured him into becoming a Shiite.”

However, an online newspaper on Saturday quoted Musa as saying Yakoob was “shameless” for making such comments.

The IMN official said he wondered how much Iran could give an individual to sacrifice his life. He said, “It is just a shameless statement made by the old man. They are jealous that he has millions of followers.

“How much will Tehran give for someone to sacrifice his life for God’s sake, how much? He lost his children, his property burnt to ash.”

The Federal Government had recently proscribed the Shiites group, about three years after holding El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim, in detention despite court orders granting them bail.