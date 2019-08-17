<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following Ibraheem El-Zakzaky’s return to the country, the IMN has blamed the Federal Government and the Medenta Hospital in India for the Shiite leader’s aborted treatment, alleging that they planned to kill him.

The IMN spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement on Friday, said the interference of the Federal Government raised suspicions that it was planning to kill the Sheikh in India using international connections.

Musa said, “He (El-Zakzaky) insisted that if he would not be allowed to see the doctors who brought him to India, he would rather return to Nigeria and seek another destination for his treatment.

“This became clear because of the government’s stance insisting on other doctors other than the ones that he was in India to meet. They finally decided to bring him back for refusing to succumb to be treated by their chosen doctors.”

The Shiite group also condemned the DSS for not permitting the cleric to speak to journalists at the airport, demanding the secret police to disclose where the Shiite leader was being kept.

Musa stated that El-Zakzaky and his wife were not allowed to rest after enduring 11 hours flight to New Delhi from Abuja, noting that they were “forcibly treated” by the hospital.

He said, “The hospital compromised its independence and medical ethics, treating without obtaining the consent of the patients. The health workers were furthermore interested in taking selfies with the Sheikh and posting on social media, thereby violating their privacy.

“When the Sheikh noticed some physical assault, in addition to the background circumstances, he lost complete confidence in the hospital and demanded to see his own doctors for a substitute arrangement.”

The IMN spokesman also alleged that the Federal Government presented El-Zakzaky to the Indian government as a “dangerous suspect” with an unknown ailment and demanded stringent security around him.

Speaking further, Musa said El-Zakzaky never refused treatment while in India, alleging that the Federal Government had an ulterior motive it was nursing using its connections in India when it violated the court order and interfered with the procedures for the Sheikh’s treatment.

He said, “We vehemently condemn the way the security agents whisked him away upon arrival without allowing the multitude of journalists who had been waiting for him for hours to have a chat with him.

“We urge the security agency holding him hostage to declare to the public where they are keeping him in the country.

“It is a well-known fact that the Nigerian authorities had tried all their antics to see that the Sheikh wasn’t given medical leave.

“Distrustful of the Nigerian government’s offer of a jet to take him to the destination, having survived its attempts to poison and kill him while in detention, our leader declined the offer and chose to pay for his trip through the Emirates Airline.

“Their ordeal started right here in Nigeria when they were scheduled to board the plane to Dubai. After a two hours’ drive from Kaduna to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, they were not given enough time to rest before boarding the plane.

“They endured an eight-hour flight to Dubai and another three-hour flight to New Delhi. Under normal circumstances, as patients suffering life-threatening ailments, they shouldn’t have been subjected to such exhaustion.

“Nonetheless, our leader and his wife endured the journey, hoping that they would get good treatment when they reached New Delhi.”

The IMN spokesperson said the group would continue with its struggle to ensure that the Shiite leader got the medical treatment he deserved as ordered by the Kaduna High Court.