The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking an order of the court to vacate the exparte order of the court made on July 26 proscribing its activities in the country.

Counsel to the IMN, popularly called the Shiites, Haruna Magashi, who brought the suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/876/2019, told newsmen that the group also sought the order of the court to set aside the earlier order declaring the activities of IMN as amounting to act of terrorism and illegality.

He said: ”We pray the court to set aside, discharge and or vacate the exparte order of this Hon court made on 26 July 2019, declaring the activities of the respondent as amounting to act of terrorism and illegality.

”An order setting aside or vacating the order of the court proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent in any part of Nigeria

”An order restraining any person or group of person from participating in any manner in any of the activities of the respondent under any circumstance,” he said.

Newsmen report that on July 27, the Federal Government obtained a court order to proscribe the Shiites’ organisation formally referred to as the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the proscription of the Shiites’ movement as protests by the Islamic organisation rock Abuja.