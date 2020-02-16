<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the state, for over 64 months, did not record a single case of wild poliovirus.

Disclosing this on Sunday at the flag-off ceremony of the first round of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) of the year 2020, held at the district head palace of Minjibir local government area, Alh Ismaila Abdullahi Bunin Bichi.

According to him, the huge success recorded so far in the fight against poliovirus in the state was not by accident, he, therefore, implored all the stakeholders to continue to work together to consolidate on the gain, until the state is fully certified polio-free by the world health organisation, the governor urged.

Dr Ganduje who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, further said that it is very clear that, the government has invested a lot of resources into supplemental immunisation, health camps, medical outreaches and lots more with a view to meeting all eligible children for immunisation and other routine services.





The governor, however, stressed that the government is fully committed to providing quality, affordable, accessible and robust health care services at the doorstep of its teeming people.

He, therefore, urged all and sundry not to relent but ensure children under five were fully immunised and cooperated with health personnel to ensure house to house immunisation of their subjects.

Governor Ganduje noted with appreciation the support and cooperation received from the development partners working under the health sector including traditional institutions and Imams which translated to this monumental

achievements.

In his separate remark, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, represented by the National Incidence Manager, Dr Usman Sa’id Adamu, lauded the present administration for giving the health sector topmost attention it deserved.