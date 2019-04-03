<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Edo State Government has issued a warning against unscrupulous health workers who extort monies from Edo residents in exchange for immunisation in government hospitals, maintaining that immunisation is free.

In a statement, the state government warned health workers involved in the act to desist forthwith and urged members of the public who encounter such workers to report them to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

The government decried the condemnable practice, which deprives many across the state the opportunity to benefit from the free immunisation campaign.

The statement reads in part: “The Edo State Government has noticed that some unscrupulous health workers charge residents and indigenes of the state money for immunisation, thereby depriving many across the state the opportunity to benefit from this service which is free of charge.

The government restated that “immunisation for newly born and older children are free and at no cost to beneficiaries.”

The state called on all citizens to promptly report anyone who demands money in exchange for immunisation across the state, to any representative of government nearest to them, including the local government chairman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health or the State Commissioner for Health.